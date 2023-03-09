scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
‘She thought I was doing heroin’: Ranbir Kapoor recalls mother Neetu’s ‘devastated’ reaction to catching him smoking

Ranbir Kapoor said that his mother, Neetu Kapoor, is the one person that he has lied to the most in his life.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vaani KapoorRanbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. (Photo: ColorsTV/Instagram)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he experienced a ‘dark phase’ in his life after being caught smoking as a child, by his mother Neetu Kapoor. In an interview, Ranbir said that his mother was devastated. The actor’s new film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was released in theatres on Wednesday, on the occasion of Holi.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, keeping with the theme’s film of unreliable protagonists, Ranbir was asked to name the one person he lies to the most. “I’ve lied to my mother the most,” he said in Hindi. “I used to get smacked a lot, I was very naughty. I’m a changed man now.”

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt’s personality: ‘My wife’s very loud and vivacious… daunting to handle 2 girls like that’

Asked what lie got him into the most trouble, Ranbir said, “When I first smoked a cigarette, and my mother found out… It was a very dark time in my life. It was a dark moment, I haven’t seen my mother feeling so devastated. She thought I was doing heroin.” He said that he didn’t try to convince her that he’d stop. “Of course, you feel bad. I apologised profusely, I begged for forgiveness. But eventually, I guess, parents also give up.”

While Ranbir hasn’t spoken about his vices in public, he did admit in an old interview that he might have a drinking problem. “I don’t have a drinking addiction but yes I have a tendency to drink a lot. When I start, I don’t stop. I guess it’s in my blood; you know how my family is. They are all very fond of alcohol. So, yes it’s in my genes to drink,” he told Health & Nutrition magazine in 2018, and credited Neetu and his sister Riddhima for encouraging him to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, debuted to mixed-to-negative response from critics on Wednesday. The film delivered a healthy Rs 14 crore debut at the box office.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:26 IST
Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are 'forests' in govt's forest cover map
