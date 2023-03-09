‘She thought I was doing heroin’: Ranbir Kapoor recalls mother Neetu’s ‘devastated’ reaction to catching him smoking

Actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he experienced a ‘dark phase’ in his life after being caught smoking as a child, by his mother Neetu Kapoor. In an interview, Ranbir said that his mother was devastated. The actor’s new film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was released in theatres on Wednesday, on the occasion of Holi.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, keeping with the theme’s film of unreliable protagonists, Ranbir was asked to name the one person he lies to the most. “I’ve lied to my mother the most,” he said in Hindi. “I used to get smacked a lot, I was very naughty. I’m a changed man now.”

Asked what lie got him into the most trouble, Ranbir said, “When I first smoked a cigarette, and my mother found out… It was a very dark time in my life. It was a dark moment, I haven’t seen my mother feeling so devastated. She thought I was doing heroin.” He said that he didn’t try to convince her that he’d stop. “Of course, you feel bad. I apologised profusely, I begged for forgiveness. But eventually, I guess, parents also give up.”

While Ranbir hasn’t spoken about his vices in public, he did admit in an old interview that he might have a drinking problem. “I don’t have a drinking addiction but yes I have a tendency to drink a lot. When I start, I don’t stop. I guess it’s in my blood; you know how my family is. They are all very fond of alcohol. So, yes it’s in my genes to drink,” he told Health & Nutrition magazine in 2018, and credited Neetu and his sister Riddhima for encouraging him to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, debuted to mixed-to-negative response from critics on Wednesday. The film delivered a healthy Rs 14 crore debut at the box office.