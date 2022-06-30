Ranbir Kapoor recalls he always had a ‘good time working with Deepika Padukone’: ‘I’ve never been so surprised by an actor’s growth’

Ranbir Kapoor, who is actively promoting Shamshera, recently shared in an interview that he was thoroughly surprised by Deepika Padukone’s growth as an actor when he worked with her on Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha.

In the Brut interview, Ranbir revisited some of his most popular films and scenes. While checking out a clip from Tamasha, Ranbir recalled that he had never been surprised by anyone as much as he had been surprised by Deepika.

Watching the clip of “Agar Tum Saath Ho”, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Championed by Deepika’s performance. It was a scene that was, you know there are certain scenes that tilt towards an actor’s character. And the scene really had my character arc because he was churning and he was going through something. But I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because you really felt the pain and because of that it was such a reactive scene that what I was doing, she was reacting, what she was doing, I was reacting.”

Ranbir then spoke a bit about their earlier collaborations Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno. “I’ve always had such a good time working with Deepika. Because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor. We did our second film together called Bachna Ae Haseeno. And when I worked with her again on Yeh Jawanni Hai Deewani. I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. And because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. And by the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran. She was surprising me with each shot and everything she was doing.”

During their early years in the film industry, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated each other for a while. The two eventually parted ways. Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. And Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt earlier this year. Alia announced her pregnancy earlier this week.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir has Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.