‘Proud boyfriend’ Ranbir Kapoor recreates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi pose, watch video

The trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, dropped today, leaving her fans and friends impressed. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor decided to show his appreciation for her in a different way. On Friday, Ranbir was seen in the city after the trailer release and was asked to share his reaction. He responded with the Gangubai-style namaste pose, which Alia’s character strikes in the film. The Ranbir-Alia fans were overjoyed, and commented, “Proud boyfriend!” Others were full of praise of the way he supported her, and many flooded the section with hearts. One fan noted that Ranbir is rarely so expressive, and cheered his video.

Meanwhile, Alia’s friends and family flooded her with love after watching the trailer. Fans said that they couldn’t wait for it, and called Alia a ‘powerhouse of energy’, while others said she ‘slayed it like a queen yet again’. In the film, Alia plays the titular madame of a brothel.

The film is set during the 1960s and is based on a chapter in author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It will premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which is being held from February 10-20. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over four years, and always cheer for each other’s films. Recently during one of the promotions of RRR, Alia was asked about Ranbir’s ‘superpower’. Alia said, “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower.” Asked if Alia is the storm, she laughed and said, “Maybe!” Ranbir added, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life She is a firecracker.” Alia interjected and said that she hoped it was an environmental-friendly firecracker, and Ranbir agreed. “You have to stay calm around her, she’s always blasting.”

Fans are waiting for them to tie the knot soon. Ranbir had earlier said that he had wanted to seal the deal earlier, but the pandemic had rained on their parade.