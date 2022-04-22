scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna begin filming for Animal in Manali, pose with fans in Himachali caps. See photos

The crime drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal will hit the theaters on August 11, 2023.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 22, 2022 6:33:41 pm
ranbir kapoor animalRanbir Kapoor is shooting for Animal in Manali. (Photo: ranbirkapooruniverse/Instagram)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced shooting for their upcoming film Animal, the makers announced on Friday.

The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and backed by T-Series.

The production company said the team is currently filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

“Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh,” the statement read.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Also read |Why A-list WhatsApp group rejected Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar reveals details

Ranbir will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with wife Alia Bhatt.

