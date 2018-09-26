Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh attend Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday celebration

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 11:19:08 am
It was yet another starry night with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance at the birthday celebration of Yogesh Lakhani, Founder, Bright Outdoor Media. Ranbir Kapoor, who is still riding high on the success of Sanju, attended the celebration and also posed with Lakhani for photographers. Ranveer Singh came dressed in pink and was glad to pose on the red carpet.
Riteish Deshmukh, Armaan Malik, Meet Bros and many others from the industry also marked their presence at the event.
Here are some photos from Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday celebration:
