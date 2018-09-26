Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh attend Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday celebration

Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and many others attended the birthday celebration of Yogesh Lakhani.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 11:19:08 am
It was yet another starry night with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance at the birthday celebration of Yogesh Lakhani, Founder, Bright Outdoor Media. Ranbir Kapoor, who is still riding high on the success of Sanju, attended the celebration and also posed with Lakhani for photographers. Ranveer Singh came dressed in pink and was glad to pose on the red carpet.

Riteish Deshmukh, Armaan Malik, Meet Bros and many others from the industry also marked their presence at the event.

Here are some photos from Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday celebration:

ranbir kapoor at yogesh lakhani's birthday Ranbir Kapoor posed with Yogesh Lakhani at the birthday celebration. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) ranbir kapoor birthday celebration Ranbir Kapoor received immense acclaim for his last film Sanju. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) ranveer singh at yogesh lakhani's birthday Ranveer Singh came dressed in pink for Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) ranveer singh posing at yogesh lakhani's birthday Ranveer Singh is currently looking forward to his next release Simmba.(Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh at yogesh lakhani's birthday Riteish Deshmukh attended Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) meet bros at yogesh lakhani's birthday Musician duo Meet Bros were also present at the birthday celebration. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) armaan malik at yogesh lakhani's birthday Singer Armaan Malik at Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday celebration. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

