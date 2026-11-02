Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana: ‘Elon Musk invented flying car now; India did it 5,000 years ago’

With the release of director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 right around the corner, the cast and crew have shifted into top gear with promotions and are going all out to ensure the epic mythological actioner emerges as a massive success. Meanwhile, certain statements made by actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Rama, in a recent interview have grabbed netizens’ attention as he compared Tesla’s new Roadster to Ravana’s Pushpaka Vimana.

During a conversation with television presenter Suma Kanakala, Ranbir pointed out that while industrialist and technologist Elon Musk and his team created a “flying car” just recently, India did it several millennia ago, referring to the Pushpaka Vimana mentioned in the Hindu epic of Ramayana.

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Ranbir Kapoor compares Tesla’s ‘flying car’, Pushpaka Vimana

As the interview progressed, Suma noted that some of the weapons described in the epic mythological poem could rival modern inventions. Meanwhile, director Nitesh agreed that reimagining such elements was an exciting part of the filmmaking process.

Ranbir suddenly chimed in, “Elon Musk recently invented a flying car. I think India did it 5,000 years ago,” earning applause from both Suma and actor Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Shurpanakha in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor On Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster 😭 I must also add that Elon Musk recently invented a flying car , i think India did it 5000 two days back , india did 5000 back #Ramayana https://t.co/s4kA8JwbNH — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) October 31, 2026

Opening up further about the Pushpaka Vimana depicted in Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari noted, “It took us close to two years to arrive at the final design, and a lot changed along the way. That’s why we took so much time to create the Ravana and Jatayu fight. When we were working on the earlier design of the Pushpaka Vimana, we imagined it would look a certain way, so we choreographed the fight accordingly. However, once we finalised a slightly different design for the Vimana, we had to go through several iterations to make it fit the existing choreography.”

What is Elon Musk’s ‘flying’ Tesla Roadster?

For the unversed, Elon Musk revealed in mid-October this year Tesla’s latest model, which he claimed would be the “world’s first flying car.” He said it used technology from his aerospace company SpaceX to “basically fly like a rocket.”

Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

Our design language has evolved since the last reveal: from S3XY to Cybertruck, Cybercab & Optimus Roadster is inspired by the SR-71 & F-35 https://t.co/CV7trDTS66 — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026 Story continues below this ad

According to The Guardian, a demonstration of the Tesla Roadster 2 was held at the SpaceX rocket development and testing facility in Texas, where Musk revealed that the two-person sports car could go from 0 to 60 mph in less than one second. The redesigned Roadster, featuring rocket-style thrusters, is reported to go into production in 2028.

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About Ramayana Part 1

While Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi appears as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music for the epic mythological actioner.

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The film, the first instalment in a planned two-part franchise, hits screens on November 5. The two-part project is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This article presents unverified claims from social media discussions regarding mythological assertions versus modern scientific achievements, alongside film promotional commentary. The claims and reactions featured in this report have not been independently verified and are included for informational purposes only.