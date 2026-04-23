Not Rama vs Ravana, opening sequence of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana features Ravana battling brother

Excitement is steadily building around Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, which brings together two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, in a dramatic retelling of the timeless battle between good and evil. Earlier this month, the film’s first extended glimpse offered a window into the expansive world Tiwari has been crafting over the years. Now, new details about the film’s opening sequence have emerged.

According to the team behind the project, the film will begin with a grand war sequence inspired by a lesser-known episode from the epic: Ravana’s confrontation with his half-brother Kubera near Mount Kailash. Briefly teased in the extended first look, the sequence stood out for its scale and visual ambition. Rooted in the narrative of Ravana’s rise to power, it sets the stage for the story even before Rama’s journey begins.

The Ravana–Kubera conflict

Ravana seizes Lanka after overthrowing Kubera, the city’s original ruler. However, the conflict does not end with this victory. Driven by ambition and a desire for absolute dominance, Ravana pursues Kubera to Alakapuri near the sacred Mount Kailash. The sequence is expected to add depth to Ravana’s character, portraying him not just as an archetypal villain but as a figure driven by power.

Yash had earlier hinted at this layered portrayal of Ravana. Speaking to LRM Online, he said, “In this story, in this version, there is so much more to Ravana’s character. So you can understand him in different aspects as well.” When asked how Ravana’s ten heads would be depicted, he added with a smile, “It’s a very interesting interpretation we have in the movie. I don’t want to reveal it. When you watch it, that’s going to be one of the most exciting parts of the film. How we are showing that he had ten heads is something a very interesting way.”

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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash not to share frame in Ramyana Part 1

While audiences are eagerly awaiting the iconic confrontation between Rama and Ravana, Yash revealed that the two characters will not share screen space in the first installment. He told Fandango, “Interestingly, we don’t appear together in the first part. Ravana has his own kingdom, and Rama has his own. But we have met a couple of times, and he is a phenomenal actor. There is a strong sense of mutual respect. When you are working on something as ambitious as Ramayana, everyone is driven by the same goal, to give their best. Our visions are aligned, and the chemistry isn’t something we are worried about, we are enjoying the process.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being positioned as one of the most ambitious and expensive Indian films ever mounted, with a reported budget of ₹4000 crore. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. The first part is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali, with the second installment planned for Diwali 2027.