‘Avatar meets Gladiator’: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra reveals how Ranbir Kapoor’s epic will compete with Dune 3, The Odyssey

The promotions of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana have begun. Recently, the film’s producer Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, who plays the role of Ravana in the epic, spoke about the film during interviews at CinemaCon. During one such interaction, Namit spoke about the significance of Ramayana arriving in theatres at a time when grand cinematic releases like Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey are also awaited.

Speaking about his film to Fandango, he said, “What is interesting, and it was a perspective I actually heard from someone in America itself – it was like – ‘You are bringing us the first story of the world or the first story of the universe, but it’s something we don’t know much about. So, it’s almost like you are telling us a timeless story, but it’s actually… we are going to discover it for the first time.'”