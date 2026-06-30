Ramayana is IMDb’s most-awaited film of 2026, King and Alpha make it to top five

The year is halfway through, and while the first half was largely dominated by tentpole announcements and major releases such as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sunny Deol’s Border 2, and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, all eyes are now on the second half of 2026, which is packed with several big-ticket releases starring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Keeping that in mind, IMDb has unveiled its Most Anticipated Indian Movies list for the second half of 2026, and as expected, it is topped by Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1. The list reflects the titles that drew the most page views from IMDb’s 250 million-plus monthly visitors worldwide between January 1 and June 28, 2026.

Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, the film is the first part of a two-part epic saga. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is eagerly awaited not only because it brings one of India’s greatest mythological epics to the big screen, but also because of its landmark musical collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Alpha

At number two is Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy actioner Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It is the latest instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, following films such as Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

Toxic

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic, which has faced multiple delays, ranks third on the list. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster actioner boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from King. Shah Rukh Khan in a still from King.

King

Shah Rukh Khan is also set to make his big-screen comeback after a gap of three years with Siddharth Anand’s actioner King, which marks the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Rani Mukerji. Scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release, King occupies the fourth spot on the list.

Dhamaal 4

At number five is the comedy-drama Dhamaal 4 which aims to build on the success of the popular franchise. The film features a large ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Esha Gupta.

Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn appears again at number six with the highly anticipated sequel Drishyam 3, which revisits his iconic character Vijay Salgaonkar as he once again fights to protect his family while confronting the consequences of his past.

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Vishwanath and Sons

At number seven is the Tamil film Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya. The film follows a man who has devoted decades to excellence as an international shooter. When age, family responsibilities, and an unexpected romance begin to clash with his ambitions, he is forced to confront what truly makes life worth living.

The original cast is coming back together for Mirzapur: The Movie. The original cast is coming back together for Mirzapur: The Movie.

Mirzapur: The Movie

At number eight is the surprise entrant Mirzapur: The Movie, which brings the hit streaming franchise to the big screen. The original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, reunites for what will be the first cinematic adaptation of an Indian web series following its digital success.

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Haiwaan

At number nine is Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The thriller features Saif in the role of a visually impaired man and has already generated considerable curiosity among audiences.

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Eetha

Rounding off the top 10 is Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha. The film’s teaser, released recently, received significant attention. It is directed by Chhaava famed filmmaker Laxman Utekar.

Other titles featured in the top 20 include Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama Ikka, the Tamil film Arasan, Malayalam films Khalifa and I’m Game, the Telugu film Ranabaali, Shakti Shalini starring Aneet Padda, Tamil films Idhayam Murali and Sigma, and Siddharth Malhotra’s Vvan: Force of the Forest.