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Ranbir Kapoor confirms playing double role of Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in Ramayana: ‘It was fantastic’
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he isn’t just playing the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana, but will also portray Lord Parshurama in the magnum opus.
The first look of Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Ramayana received a roaring response from fans, with many calling him a perfect fit to play Lord Rama. In a recent interaction, Ranbir revealed that he isn’t just playing the role of Lord Rama in the film, but will also portray Lord Parshurama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus.
Speaking about his double role to Collider at the recently held teaser launch in Los Angeles, Ranbir admitted that he used his body language and voice to depict the different temperaments of Rama and Parshurama. He said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama.”
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Ranbir Kapoor added, “Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic. I think as an actor, apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, I think everything starts from there. I think that’s what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for and what their motives are.”
As per the epic, Lord Rama, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was confronted by Lord Parshurama, another avatar of Lord Vishnu, while travelling to Ayodhya after his marriage to Sita. Lord Parshurama confronted Lord Rama for breaking Shiva’s bow during Sita’s Swayamvara. However, he soon realises that Lord Rama is also an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and the confrontation does not escalate into a fight.
The teaser shares a tiny glimpse of this moment, where Ranbir’s Lord Rama is seen thwarting an axe attack, believed to belong to Lord Parshurama. In the scene, Arun Govil as Dasharath and Ravi Dubey as Laxman are seen standing behind Ranbir’s Lord Rama.
Ramayana is set to release on Diwali 2026. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.
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