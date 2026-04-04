Ranbir Kapoor confirms playing double role of Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in Ramayana: ‘It was fantastic’

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Ramayana received a roaring response from fans, with many calling him a perfect fit to play Lord Rama. In a recent interaction, Ranbir revealed that he isn’t just playing the role of Lord Rama in the film, but will also portray Lord Parshurama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus.

Speaking about his double role to Collider at the recently held teaser launch in Los Angeles, Ranbir admitted that he used his body language and voice to depict the different temperaments of Rama and Parshurama. He said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama.”