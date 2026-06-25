Exhibitor claims Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana can break Dhurandhar’s Rs 3300 cr record

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise had a historic run at the box office, concluding at a worldwide collection of over Rs 3300 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer became the second highest grossing film in Indian cinema after Aamir Khan’s Dangal, and no other film has even come closer since. Having said that, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological drama Ramayana is expected to break Dhurandhar’s record. In a recent interview, film trade analyst and theatre owner Vishek Chauhan opened up about the ‘commercial masala entertainer’ approach of Dhurandhar, and how Ramayana is the only project which can top the film in the near future.

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Chauhan praised Aditya Dhar’s skills and called his action spy-thriller drama ‘phenomenal’. “Whenever you make a film which has all emotions, every element, with all genres, you will reap fantastic results, case in point – Dhurandhar. It sits right up there. It has all the masala ingredients, everything out together. Dhurandhar is outstanding, just phenomenal. People say that part two was weaker than the first part, but the second one was classic commercial filmmaking, taken a few notches higher,” he said.

The exhibitor further added, “It was absolutely brilliant. When I was watching it, I knew that the film will break records, it is fire. This one is unstoppable, and you can’t say when it will stop. It has great sensibility. I was made to recall the filmmaking of Rakesh Roshan and Manmohan Desai. There was a satisfaction in killing the villain also, audience gets catharsis from such things.”

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He mentioned that its Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana that can smash the box office again. “The buzz is very good, it is a subject very close to people’s hearts. The way Ranbir is looking and the kind of star cast the film has – including Sunny Deol, Yash, the director is also good. So, I have no doubt that the film will break records. And if that film is able to land, you’ll see that it will smash Dhurandhar’s record. The range of that film is crazy. People will come to the cinemas from everywhere, even from villages,” he said.

Chauhan continued, “It will operate on a different level. It just has to land properly and connect with the audience. Like Adipurush couldn’t connect with people. It missed the mark. But still, it had an amazing opening, around Rs 35 crore in Hindi language. So, I feel that sky is the limit with Ramayana. Knit pickers can keep picking VFX and other things, we will keep doing our business.”

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The first part of the two-part film is set to hit the theatres on November 6, around Diwali. Made on a combined reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the magnum opus created a lot of buzz among fans after its first teaser’s release.