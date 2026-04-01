Fan gifts Ranbir Kapoor Ram Mandir-inspired jacket at Ramayana trailer screening: ‘My dharma is to do my job’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the makers have kick-started its promotions in the US. After showing the first glimpse of the film in Los Angeles, the team headed to New York for the film’s IMAX trailer special screening. After the screening, Ranbir spoke to the media and the audience at the event. During the interaction, he spoke about how he approached the massive project and focused on his work without paying attention to other factors.

At the screening, Ranbir was asked how he approached his role and the actor said, “My Dharma is to do my job in the best way possible with honesty and truthfulness. There’s a beautiful saying in our scriptures ‘Dharmo rakshati rakshtih’ which translates to Dharma protects those who uphold it, which is what I tried to do while playing this role”