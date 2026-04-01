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Fan gifts Ranbir Kapoor Ram Mandir-inspired jacket at Ramayana trailer screening: ‘My dharma is to do my job’
Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how he approached the massive project of Ramayana and focused on his work without paying attention to other factors.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the makers have kick-started its promotions in the US. After showing the first glimpse of the film in Los Angeles, the team headed to New York for the film’s IMAX trailer special screening. After the screening, Ranbir spoke to the media and the audience at the event. During the interaction, he spoke about how he approached the massive project and focused on his work without paying attention to other factors.
At the screening, Ranbir was asked how he approached his role and the actor said, “My Dharma is to do my job in the best way possible with honesty and truthfulness. There’s a beautiful saying in our scriptures ‘Dharmo rakshati rakshtih’ which translates to Dharma protects those who uphold it, which is what I tried to do while playing this role”
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“My Dharma is to do my job in the best way possible with honesty & truthfulness. There’s a beautiful saying in our scriptures- धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः- which translates to Dharma protects those who uphold it, which is what I tried to do while playing this role”
—#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/N6EA77DHln
— Redding Cream 🏹 (@FlamesBeyondAll) March 31, 2026
At the screening, Ranbir was gifted a bandhgala jacket inspired by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by a fan. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. The video shows the fan, who said he is a designer, gifting the jacket to Ranbir and saying, “This is based on Ram Mandir. I couldn’t find a better occasion to gift this to you. I am designer. Hopefully you will enjoy it.” Later, Ranbir was seen admiring the jacket with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra standing beside him. The front side of the jacket featured Ram Mandir embroidered on it, while on the back, a motif of Lord Ram was embroidered with blue and golden threads.
During the Ramayana teaser screening in New York City, a fan had a truly unforgettable moment-personally gifting Ranbir Kapoor a beautifully crafted vest inspired by Lord Rama.#Ramayana #Ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/xIqUABheIJ
— Rahul Yadav 🏹 (@Rahulyadav4368) March 31, 2026
At the screening, Ranbir had also admitted how he had initially rejected the role of Lord Ram but later accepted it after becoming a father. He said, “Coming to play Lord Ram, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back, my instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life,” he said.
He added, “There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life.”
About Ramayana
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the first part of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is set to release on Diwali. The second part of the film will release in 2027. Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, among others.
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