Ranbir Kapoor recalls Quentin Tarantino showing him the finger, Natalie Portman shooing him away: ‘Waited 3 hours to see Al Pacino’

Ranbir Kapoor has kickstarted the promotions of his highly anticipated film Ramayana. After the film’s recent teaser release, many fans were awed by its grand scale. From being shooed away by Hollywood stars Natalie Portman and Quentin Tarantino to now taking his magnum opus to a global audience, Ranbir has come a long way. During a recent interaction, he spoke about meeting his Hollywood idols.

Speaking to Collider, Ranbir said, “I am a geek when it comes to films. I have been watching a film a day for the last 35 years. Apart from my local heroes where I grew up in India, whenever I have travelled, I have been shooed away by Natalie Portman. Quentin Tarantino has shown me the finger. I have met Bill Murray. Have stood outside when Al Pacino was doing a reading of Salome on Broadway. I was a student at that time and stood outside for 3 hours just to get a shout out from him. I met Robert De Niro in India. These are my screen idols and just to meet them has give me immense joy.”