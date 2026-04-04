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Ranbir Kapoor recalls Quentin Tarantino showing him the finger, Natalie Portman shooing him away: ‘Waited 3 hours to see Al Pacino’
From being shooed away by Hollywood stars Natalie Portman and Quentin Tarantino to now taking his magnum opus Ramayana to a global audience, Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way.
Ranbir Kapoor has kickstarted the promotions of his highly anticipated film Ramayana. After the film’s recent teaser release, many fans were awed by its grand scale. From being shooed away by Hollywood stars Natalie Portman and Quentin Tarantino to now taking his magnum opus to a global audience, Ranbir has come a long way. During a recent interaction, he spoke about meeting his Hollywood idols.
Speaking to Collider, Ranbir said, “I am a geek when it comes to films. I have been watching a film a day for the last 35 years. Apart from my local heroes where I grew up in India, whenever I have travelled, I have been shooed away by Natalie Portman. Quentin Tarantino has shown me the finger. I have met Bill Murray. Have stood outside when Al Pacino was doing a reading of Salome on Broadway. I was a student at that time and stood outside for 3 hours just to get a shout out from him. I met Robert De Niro in India. These are my screen idols and just to meet them has give me immense joy.”
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Before releasing the teaser of Ramayana for the world, the makers screened it for a limited audience in Los Angeles. At the same screening, Ranbir spoke about how he manifested taking a film rooted in Indian culture to a global audience — something that has now materialised with Ramayana.
Speaking at the event, Ranbir recalled an anecdote from his school days. He said, “In 2000, I was in school of visual arts and my Italian school mate asked me what you’re gonna do in future? Are you going to work in America? Are you going to get an agent in the USA?”
He responded to his friend and said, “I replied, ‘I’d rather come to America with a film which is from my culture, from my country’ and today I’m sitting here and talking about Ramayana it’s just feel so surreal.”
Ranbir has worked on Ramayana for years. It is the biggest project of the actor’s career and the most expensive Indian film, with a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol and others. The film is set to release on Diwali 2026.
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