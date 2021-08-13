scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Inside Ranbir Kapoor's 'pre Rakhi dinner' with sisters Riddhima Kapoor and Natasha Nanda, courtesy Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Rakhi celebrations started early as he met sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Natasha Nanda. Ranbir and Riddima's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, also joined the get-together virtually.

August 13, 2021 9:16:36 am
Ranbir Kapoor's 'pre Rakhi dinner' with sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Natasha Nanda, Neetu KapoorRanbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Natasha Nanda posed at their 'pre Rakhi dinner'. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Rakhi celebrations seem to have started early. The actor had a ‘pre Rakhi dinner’ with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Natasha Nanda. Riddhima took to her Instagram to share a picture. The siblings posed for a click and Neetu Kapoor was seen joining on a video call.

“Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few ♥️ #mammabearonfacetime,” wrote Riddhima with the click.

Neetu Kapoor also shared the photo from the get-together with the caption, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner ❤️❤️❤️.”

 

Natasha Nanda is Ritu Nanda’s daughter. Ranbir is in Delhi for the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s film.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jug Jug Jiyo also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. The film will be her comeback after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor.

