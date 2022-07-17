scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor praises ‘biwi’ Alia Bhatt: ‘Ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli’

Alia Bhatt went live on Instagram with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji before releasing the song Kesariya from the movie Brahmastra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 7:58:01 pm
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's song Kesariya was released on July 17. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised their fans before launching the song Kesariya. Ranbir, Alia and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji came together for an Instagram Live and revealed some details about their film Brahmastra and its song. 

In the live session, the couple were all goofy as they shared a lot of cute moments and Alia’s pregnancy glow was unmissable. The actor wore a blue dress along with an orange knitted sweater. 

Ranbir said that they feel very blessed and lucky with all the anticipation around the song Kesariya and talking about today’s date and how number eight is their lucky charm, Ranbir said, “I think we got lucky.”

Revealing that there were many versions of Kesariya, Ranbir said, “We have gone from disco-like versions to pop versions and we have had every version. We have also had new songs and new options of this song but the melody of this song really brought you (Ayan) back.”

Praising his wife, Ranbir said, “I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan’s house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), ‘Buddy ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.’ (It was just) her second film and actually my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai”.

Agreeing with Ranbir, Ayan said that they have had plenty of versions in the last one week. “Everything had come to a stop for us to put Kesariya out, it’s just a very special song. One of the first things we told Dada was that the film is a love story and although we doubted ourselves, eventually something was right about Kesariya.”

The film Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. The movie is the first collaboration between Ranbir and Alia.

