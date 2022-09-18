scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘inspiring’ for promoting Brahmastra during pregnancy, says any criticism is ‘jealousy and stupidity’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt speak about their personal and professional equations.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia BhattRanbir Kapoor had only praises for Alia Bhatt, and the way she promoted Brahmastra during pregnancy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are basking in the glory of their film, Brahmastra, which, despite intense criticism, has continued to rake in big bucks at the box office. Nevertheless, the actors are not calling it a complete victory as yet, because it still has a bit of a journey to go before it can be declared as a blockbuster.

Alia Bhatt told NDTV that she isn’t quite at ease yet, saying that every time they’ve heaved a sigh of relief, they realise there is a next hurdle to cross. The sci-fi film is the first in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse’, and sees the unfolding of their love story, along with Ranbir’s Shiva trying to understand his unique powers of fire.

Asked how it was to work with Ranbir as well as promote Brahmastra, Alia said it was ‘easy’. She answered, “Ranbir and I are both strong individuals. We both respect each other’s individual personality in our professional commitments and we don’t get in the way. We aren’t do jism ek jaan in our personal lives. We have a beautiful equation as companions, but we have a better working relationship because we are so passionate about movies…we like to soldier on and surrender to the process. Nothing screams out as a different equation as such…” Ranbir and Alia had famously fallen in love on the sets of Brahmastra and dated for several years before tying the knot in 2022. The couple are now expecting their first child.

Ranbir echoed the sentiments and said that he respects her a lot and added, “She can get daunting at times and boisterous and can bully you…she tries to get me to do Instagram photoshoots,” at which Alia cut in and explained that Ranbir hates photoshoots. Ranbir then hailed Alia as the ‘best manager’ and that she makes ‘his life easier’, and she handles communication and promotions.

When referring to the ‘sexist reporting’ about her pregnancy that Alia had earlier slammed, she said that it had indeed reduced. Intervening, Ranbir said, “Alia in the history of Indian cinema is one of the most important actors, owing to her value system, the work she has done on screen and how she carries herself. I haven’t really seen that strength in men and women, and we should respect that. The way she carried herself through the entire marketing of this process, being pregnant and in this condition, we should just be inspired by her and any criticism of her is just jealousy and stupidity.”

Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9, and continues to attract footfall. It has almost crossed Rs 200 crore milestone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 03:09:16 pm
