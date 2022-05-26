Ranbir Kapoor poses with a cute baby, fans say ‘he’ll be a good father’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but the actor often makes waves on the platforms. In a recent video posted on Instagram, Ranbir is seen posing with an adorable baby in his arms.

The baby pointed towards the camera and laughed as Ranbir cradled him in his arms. Ranbir also planted a little peck on the baby’s head and looked visibly happy in the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivaan gupta (@littlenivaan)

Fans went gaga after watching the video and many remarked that Ranbir is “cute”. Another fan remembered Ranbir’s song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and wrote, “Cutiepie with a cutie!!!! 🥺🥺” “So cute baby and Ranbir both,” read another comment.

After watching the newlywed actor with a baby, fans went on to imagine how he would be as a father. A fan wrote, “Aww, will be a loving father”. Another fan wrote, “Alia Bhatt needs to watch it.”

Ranbir Kapoor has a big line-up of films that include Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. The actor has not been seen in a film since 2018’s Sanju.