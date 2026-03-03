Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Holi with his fans, daughter Raha Kapoor; greets paps: ‘Happy Holi’. Watch
In a recent viral video, actor Ranbir Kapoor can be seen playing Holi with his fans and daughter, Raha Kapoor. He also stepped out on the streets to wish paps on the auspicious festival.
Holi celebration has already kickstarted in Mumbai, as many celebs stepped out to splash colours on each other, on March 3. Among those celebrities, was Ranbir Kapoor, who was playing Holi with his friends in Pali Hill. The actor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor was also enjoying the festival of colours with her father. Besides, best friends Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu also came together to mark the auspicious day.
Ranbir also made his fans a part of the celebrations. He was caught by his admirers off guard, when he stepped out on the streets of Mumbai. In a video on social media, the actor can be seen clicking a selfie with his fan. He had colour on his face, on his way back from a Holi event. Inside the premises, he was snapped with Raha, all covered in Gulaal. Ranbir came outside to wish the paps ‘Happy Holi’ and shook hands with everyone. The video is now going viral on the internet. The Animal star wore a grey tank t-shirt, blue shorts, and his signature cap.
On the other hand, similar to each year, BFFs-actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi gathered together with their kids to enjoy the festival of Holi. Neha and Angad’s family was spotted putting gulaal on each other and playing with water guns. On the other hand, Soha paused and smiled for the paps, while stepping towards her car with her daughter, Inaaya Khemu.
Holi 2026 celebrations have kicked off across the entire film industry. On Holika Dahan day today, filmmaker-lyricist Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also hosted a party at their house, in Mumbai. Several videos and photos of celebs dancing during the celebration, have been doing rounds on social media.
For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married to each other in 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha in November, the same year. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster, Animal. The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
