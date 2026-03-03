Ranbir Kapoor plays Holi with his fans, daughter Raha Kapoor; greets paps: ‘Happy Holi’. Watch

Holi celebration has already kickstarted in Mumbai, as many celebs stepped out to splash colours on each other, on March 3. Among those celebrities, was Ranbir Kapoor, who was playing Holi with his friends in Pali Hill. The actor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor was also enjoying the festival of colours with her father. Besides, best friends Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu also came together to mark the auspicious day.

Ranbir also made his fans a part of the celebrations. He was caught by his admirers off guard, when he stepped out on the streets of Mumbai. In a video on social media, the actor can be seen clicking a selfie with his fan. He had colour on his face, on his way back from a Holi event. Inside the premises, he was snapped with Raha, all covered in Gulaal. Ranbir came outside to wish the paps ‘Happy Holi’ and shook hands with everyone. The video is now going viral on the internet. The Animal star wore a grey tank t-shirt, blue shorts, and his signature cap.