Monday, Feb 27, 2023
‘Makkar’ Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket with ‘jhoothi’ Sourav Ganguly in Eden Gardens. Watch how the match went

There has been much speculation about Ranbir Kapoor playing Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. However, Ranbir says that he has not been offered the film as yet.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor met up with Sourav Ganguly (Photos: File, Express photos)
‘Makkar’ Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket with ‘jhoothi’ Sourav Ganguly in Eden Gardens. Watch how the match went
While Ranbir Kapoor has said that Sourav Ganguly’s biopic has not been offered to him, there is no end to speculation surrounding this. The actor was recently seen playing cricket at Eden Gardens with the cricketer. Ranbir, who is busy with the promotions of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, met up with the former Indian cricket team captain in Kolkata. Photos and videos of the two talking to each other and playing cricket, started doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, Ranbir wears a ‘Ranbir’s Makaar’ jersey, while Sourav wears ‘Dada’s Jhoothi’ t shirt.

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic was announced in 2019. Talking about the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Ranbir had given an update on the film saying, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing the script.”

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor clarifies statement about wanting to work in Pakistani films: ‘Art is not bigger than your country’

 

However, he did confirm working on the Kishore Kumar biopic saying, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film also marks his first on-screen collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. It will release in theatres on March 8. Ranbir had returned to the big screen in 2022 after four years with Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, featuring Alia Bhatt. While Shamshera tanked at the box office, Brahmastra emerged as a surprise hit.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:23 IST
'Immense potential and talent': Army Chief Gen Pande says Indian rowers will medals at major international events

RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
