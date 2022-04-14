Ranbir Kapoor picks dulhania Alia Bhatt up in his arms as newlyweds make first appearance as husband and wife. Watch video

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The day wedding was attended by their close friends and family and by the evening, the newlyweds made an appearance in front of the photographers who had been waiting for two days to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Ranbir and Alia posed in their white and gold attire as they smiled and waved at the photographers. As the couple was leaving, Ranbir picked Alia up in his arms, which left the photographers and media cheering for them.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor picking Alia Bhatt in his arms:

A few minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia announced her wedding with Ranbir on social media. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared many photos from the ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️”

The couple kicked off their wedding festivities on Wednesday with a mehendi ceremony which was attended by close friends and family.

It’s still unclear if Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in the film industry, though buzz suggests that the couple will give that a miss.