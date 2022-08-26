After Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘phaeloed’ joke on Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan says ‘apni biwi se mazak karne pe bhi pabandi hai’

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor took a dig at his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt when he made a comment about her body during a YouTube live. Ranbir pointedly looked at her belly and said she ‘has phaeloed‘. Now, actor Gauahar Khan has said that “people have become too sensitive these days” in what seems to be a reference to Ranbir’s joke about his wife.

She tweeted, “Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye (People have become too sensitive these days. Now even joking with your wife is banned. You never know who might get offended). Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world.”

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022

Ranbir’s joke irked many and the actor later apologised for “offending” viewers for the same. During a promotional event for Brahmastra in Chennai, RK was asked about his “joke” and he said, “Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered.” He added that Alia had “laughed it off.”

Also Read | Criminal Justice Season 3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

“I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone with it,” he said.

In the YouTube live held during the teaser premiere of Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot, Alia was talking about the film when Ranbir interrupted her by saying, “I can see somebody has phaeloed” looking at her baby bump. Alia was left stunned for a moment and looked down at her baby bump, and then looked back at Ranbir in shock. He then covered up his statement, laughed and patted her shoulder as he said, “Joke… in a cute way.”