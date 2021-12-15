Ranbir Kapoor pays tribute to father Rishi Kapoor at Brahmastra event, Alia Bhatt gets emotional. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Ayan Mukerji, launched Brahmastra’s motion poster in Delhi on Wednesday. At the event, Ranbir recalled that Ayan narrated the idea of the film to him when the two were shooting the last schedule of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

“I remember, when we were shooting the last schedule of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this genius friend of mine (Ayan Mukerji) narrated just the basic idea of a young man born with a great power, which he doesn’t understand fully. The power of fire,” Ranbir said, adding that since then the journey of creating and bringing the film for the audience has been “a lot of hard work, sacrifices and pain.”

However, Ranbir learned a lesson from the years of wait and hard work. “It taught me something very important that we have to hold on to faith. Because beyond all the pain, hard work and sacrifice is something good. This is f****g good,” he said, addressing the audience.

As the event proceeded, Ranbir remembered his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor and spoke about how he was totally against Brahmastra and questioned Ayan and Ranbir’s intention.

“I miss my father terribly today,” an emotional Ranbir said, adding that Rishi Kapoor had warned him that no one will watch a VFX film. “I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me, and kept questioning – ‘What are you doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much of money? You are not making a penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega. No one will watch it,” Ranbir remembered.

See photos from Brahmastra event:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir recreated one of the posters of Brahmastra at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir recreated one of the posters of Brahmastra at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“I hope he is proud. He is smiling,” Ranbir said and went on to pay a tribute to his father by reciting his popular dialogue from Karz. “Just to pay a tribute to him – ‘Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya? Kabhi kisiko dil diya? Maine bhi diya.'” As he finished his dialogue, he welcomed Alia Bhatt on stage, introducing her as his ‘dil and pyar.’ An overwhelmed Alia walked on the stage and expressed how Ranbir’s speech for his father made her emotional.

“I am a little emotional because of what you said right now,” Alia told Ranbir, who complimented her in Hindi that she is looking very hot. “Tu itni hot lagri hai kuch ho raha hai mujhko,” he said, which left the audience rooting for the two.

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together. The two have been dating each other for a long time. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is scheduled for September 9, 2022 release.