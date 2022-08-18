scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor pays an ode to Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra’s new Dance ka Bhoot teaser. Watch

Brahmastra's new song teaser of 'Dance ka Bhoot' has Ranbir Kapoor dancing with hundreds of people.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmastra's Dance ka Bhoot.

The makers of Brahmastra are gearing up to release their third song titled ‘Dance ka Bhoot’ and on Thursday, the teaser of the song was launched online. The video shows a massive crowd that is dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s beats. Ranbir plays a DJ in the film.

It appears to be Ranbir Kapoor’s introduction song in Ayan Mukerji’s film. Ranbir pays a special ode to Shah Rukh Khan towards the end of the song as he strikes SRK’s signature pose.

Watch Dance ka Bhoot teaser here:

Earlier, Shah Rukh’s look from his cameo in Brahmastra was leaked on the internet. The actor is said to be playing the Vanarastra in the film. While the makers have not confirmed SRK’s presence in the film, speculation around his appearance in Ayan’s film has been going on for many years now.

‘Dance ka Bhoot’ releases after ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’. ‘Kesariya’ is one of the most popular Hindi film songs presently. Soon after the release of the song, its similarities with ‘Laree Chootee’ were pointed out by the internet. The audience also did not appreciate the usage of the words ‘love storiyaan’ in the song.

In an earlier chat, lyric writer Amitabh Bhattacharya shared with Film Companion, “It was unexpected. Earlier, it has happened in my career where people have taken offence to some or the other connotations in my songs. But here, we never expected to draw flak on the words ‘Love Storiyaan’.” He added, “People took out time to make memes on me. I was like, ‘Boss, you have arrived’.”

Also Read |BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy among others, Brahmastra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9. The film is said to be a trilogy that will create an ‘Astraverse’, a universe based on Indian mythology and folk tales.

