Ranbir Kapoor parties with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar

Ranbir Kapoor hosted a party on Wednesday for his family and close friends. In attendance were cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and friends Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty. Though the occasion for the party is not known, but from when do Bollywood celebrities need a reason to celebrate. While the paparazzi captured these celebrities as they reached Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai, it was Karan who shared a few clicks from inside the bash.

Sharing a photo of Kareena in his Instagram story, he wrote, “When Bebo poses in my closet.” Another photo of Karan with the caption “Besties” had him posing with Pooja and Aarti Shetty. On the work front, Karan has just shot for the teaser of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker recently announced his next directorial Takht which has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ranbir recently returned from Bulgaria after filming for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The actor is making headlines with comments on his relationship with co-actor Alia. Also, Alia doesn’t shy away from mentioning Ranbir in her Instagram posts.

Brahmastra is scheduled for August 2019 release.

