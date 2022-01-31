Ranbir Kapoor holds partner Alia Bhatt in a close embrace in new selfie

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make quite the pair. And now, their fans, who have been shipping them from even before they got together, have one more selfie featuring the couple to obsess over.

In the unseen photo, Ranbir could be seen holding Alia in a tight embrace as she leaned on his chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shastry 🧑🏽‍🍳 (@_shastry)

The picture was originally shared on Instagram by their private chef who only goes by the username Shastry. He could be also seen in the aforementioned photo.

Shastry had originally posted the picture to share his experience about cooking and preparing a menu for the Bollywood couple. He also thanked his mentor in the post. His full caption read, “Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor . It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh , all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Brahmastra.