Ranbir Kapoor out and about hours after welcoming Alia Bhatt, newborn daughter to their home. See photos inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor brought their newborn daughter home on Thursday. The family was clicked by photographers as they made their way from the hospital to their home in Bandra.

Later in the day, photos of Ranbir emerged online as he was spotted in the city in a blue tracksuit. Fans of the star dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the photos.

Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was clicked at the special screening of Uunchai. Soni spoke about her daughter and granddaughter to the photographers and said, “Haan bohut sare tips dete rehte hai. Ek maa hoon main, tips kaise nahi doongi? Bahut sari tips diye hain. (Yes, I gave her a lot of tips. I am a mother; how will I not give Alia tips. I have given many tips).” She added, “Of course, she (Alia Bhatt) is a mother. She has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia,” the couple shared via Alia’s Instagram handle.