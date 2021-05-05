scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Most read

Ranbir Kapoor’s Oscar-nominated short film Karma screened at Bandra Film Festival. Watch it here

Ranbir Kapoor starred in his first short film titled Karma way back in 2004. The Oscar nominated film is directed by Abhay Chopra, and selected for screening at the Bandra Film Festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 2:59:16 pm
ranbir kapoor sharat saxena karma short filmSharat Saxena and Ranbir Kapoor played father-son in Abhay Chopra's short film, Karma.

Not many know that Ranbir Kapoor starred in Oscar nominated short film Karma, which was directed by Abhay Chopra, the grandson of veteran filmmaker BR Chopra. Ranbir’s first short, which revolves around the theme of capital punishment in India, has been selected to be screened at the Bandra Film Festival’s (BFF) YouTube Channel. The film, also starring Sharat Saxena and Milind Joshi, releases on Wednesday.

Karma first released in 2004 and went on to grab a nomination at the Student Oscars. The movie happened to Ranbir when he was a film student along with Abhay Chopra. This was even before the actor made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya (2007).

The near half an hour long film revolves around the relationship of a father and son. It follows a jailer’s dilemma of performing the execution of his own son.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recollecting memories of teaming up with Ranbir, Abhay Chopra said, “I have fond memories of directing Ranbir Kapoor. He had not even started his career back then. He is such an effortless actor. Acting really runs through his veins. Sharat Saxena has done a phenomenal job in the film and has such powerful screen presence. I’m glad I could tell this story and that it is getting an extended viewership at the Bandra Film Festival.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Further adding how Karma is inspired from real life stories, Abhay added, “The year I made this film, capital punishment was a part of every prime-time debate and churned out scores of opinion pieces and cover stories. India saw the hanging of Dhananjay Chatterjee for the rape and murder of Hetal Parekh which fuelled these debates. Karma is fiction but heavily inspired from reality.”

Along with Karma, Mara Ahmed’s feature documentary A Thin Wall revolving around Partition, and Nyay Bhushan’s short Backdrop depicting a patriotic glimpse at the Wagah border ceremony will go live on the YouTube channel of the digital film festival.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Star Wars movies
All the Star Wars movies, ranked

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement
x