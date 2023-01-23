Ranbir Kapoor on why he waited a decade to do Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: ‘Can hide behind characters like Sanju, Rockstar but in rom-coms…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says romantic comedy is the toughest genre to crack as it relies heavily on writing and actors who don’t “hide behind” characters. It was one of the reasons why he took a decade to return to the genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, despite the blockbuster success of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir has tasted repeated success in the genre with films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Anjaana Anjaani and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was a romantic drama.

Despite a good track record, Ranbir Kapoor had recently said that his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could be one of his last rom-coms. At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, when asked the reason behind it, the actor said, “Sometimes what happens is actors have very limited faces and personality. Sometimes you run out of them and you need characters.

“It’s very hard, rom-com is the hardest genre. When you give me a character like Sanju or Rockstar, you’re hiding behind a character. There’s a certain paraphernalia around you to work with. But these rom-com parts are very hard. I’m just insecure that I don’t run out of a personality, so I can still keep delivering some entertainment through the genre.”

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar pairs Ranbir Kapoor with Shraddha Kapoor, both collaborating for the first time. Ranbir said there are very few filmmakers in the industry who make films like these and hence he was eager to be a part of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

“After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani why didn’t I do a another rom-com? Because it’s the most difficult to make. Rom-coms tend to become slightly westernised. You shoot in New York so you feel you’re making a rom-com. But rom-com is in the writing. Luv and Rahul both are extremely fine writers. There’s no strategy behind it (not doing another rom-com) but if I had continued to do similar films then the excitement fades away.”

Ranbir Kapoor said before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he was supposed to collaborate with Luv Ranjan on an intense drama co-starring Ajay Devgn. But when the project didn’t materialise, the filmmaker narrated him the idea of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which Ranbir said had a “lot of love, warmth, entertainment and that family feeling.”

“I called up Luv Ranjan after I saw Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. I loved the film and said I’d love to collaborate with him on a movie. Later we met and brainstormed on ideas. We had even launched a movie with me and Ajay sir. Months later Luv narrated this idea to me and since then we have become good friends,” he added.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release theatrically on Holi, March 8.