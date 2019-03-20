Toggle Menu
Ranbir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s health: He is doing very wellhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-on-rishi-kapoor-health-5636375/

Ranbir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s health: He is doing very well

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and will be home soon.

ranbir kapoor on rishi kapoor health
Ranbir Kapoor said Brahmastra team will wrap the shooting in the next 35-40 days. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and will be home soon. The actor was speaking on the sidelines of Zee Cine Awards 2019 ceremony on Tuesday, where he won Best Actor (Male) trophy for Sanju.

“He is doing very well. He will be back very soon. He is missing movies and working in films. I hope and with all your wishes and prayers that he comes back soon,” Ranbir told reporters.

The 36-year-old actor said award ceremonies bring the industry together as artistes get a chance to celebrate each other’s work.

“2018 was a good year for the industry. As years are passing by, the films are doing well. Good content is coming out and that is the most important thing. The way this year has started is amazing,” he said.

Ranbir, who is currently working on Bramashtra, said the team will wrap the shooting in the next 35-40 days.

Don't Miss
I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
MS Dhoni understands match situations better than bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Inside Zee Cine Awards 2019
2 I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi
3 PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer launch LIVE UPDATES