Ranbir Kapoor on marriage with Alia Bhatt: ‘Couldn’t ask for a better life partner, she’s my dal, tadka, pickle’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor launched the trailer of his upcoming dacoit drama Shamshera on Friday. Also present at the trailer launch were his co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The actor, who reached late for the trailer launch, revealed that his car was rammed while he was on his way.

He shared, “My day has been bad till now. Early in the morning, my driver drove me to the wrong mall, where someone rammed into my car and the glass of my car was shattered. So, I just want this (event) to go well and that people like our trailer.”

Ranbir then called 2022 a special year, not only because two of his big films — Shamshera and Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – are ready for release, but as he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir shared that unlike his character Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, who deprecatingly called marriage ‘dal-chawal’, he likes it the way it is. He said, “Keeping films aside, it is a very big year for me, a great year for me, I got married. It is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life. I used to say, in my films, that shaadi (marriage) is dal chawal.”

Ranbir then, referring to the film’s dialogue, said, “Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na (Can’t have boring dal-rice for 50 years, you need other flavours too)!”

“But boss, after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” he added.

On being asked if Alia has watched the Shamshera trailer, Ranbir said, “She has watched the teaser, not the trailer yet. She must be sleeping right now in London.”

Ranbir was missed from the big screen for the last four years, and now has two back-to-back film releases. On being asked if the actor’s fans will get to see him doing more film now. He said, “I have to do a lot of work now, first I was working for myself, now I want to make my family, work for my family.”