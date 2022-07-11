scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor on his physical transformation for Shamshera: ‘This whole body building business always confuses me’

Directed by Karan Malhotra, and also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles, Shamshera releases in cinemas on July 22.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 8:30:19 pm
ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Shamshera’s release. The actor, who is busy promoting the film, on Monday opened up about his physical transformation for the role of Shamshera.

Usually seen sporting a lean kind of physique, Kapoor said it was a task for him to build a worker’s body.

Speaking in Hindi, Ranbir Kapoor said in a video released by YRF, “Director Karan Malhotra wanted a worker’s body. This guy had spent some serious time in jail. He practically grew in it. This was physically tough to do. I am a thin guy. So to lose weight is very easy for me, but to put on muscle is harder. It’s very complicated. This whole body building business, it’s something which always confuses me but I guess it’s an occupational hazard.”

Meanwhile, Karan Malhotra said that Kapoor did a fantastic job of putting on the muscle weight to portray his role authentically.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor says family celebrated as he got 56% in Class 10th: ‘My dad failed in 8th grade, my grandfather in 6th’

“My main thing was when you would watch Ranbir on screen, you should feel his impact, physically,” the director added.

