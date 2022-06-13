scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor on taking a vacation with wife Alia Bhatt: ‘It doesn’t feel like we’re married, thinking of taking…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai at their residence, Vastu.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 5:50:30 pm
ranbir and aliaRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai at their Vastu residence, much to the delight of their fans and loved ones. The two had been going steady for five years. And now, in a recent interview, Ranbir has opened up about taking some sort of a holiday with wife and actor Alia Bhatt.

Speaking to Dainik Jaagran, on the sidelines of promoting his upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir said that it doesn’t feel like he has gotten married, as the duo quickly got back to their daily routine post tying the knot.

“There has been no big change (in our lives). We have been together for five years, so we felt let’s get married. But we had certain commitments so finished them first,” the actor said.

Speaking about their work commitments, Ranbir further added, “The next day after our wedding, we both resumed work. Alia went for her shoot and I also went to Manali. When she returns from London (where she is shooting her Hollywood debut) and after my film Shamshera releases (on July 22), we are thinking of taking a week off. It does not feel like we are married right now.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will both soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time together since they got married, in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The long-delayed film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, releases this September in cinemas.

