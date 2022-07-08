scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor on embracing fatherhood: ‘Grateful, excited, nervous and terrified’

Ranbir Kapoor said while he finds it difficult to express his feelings, he is looking forward to this new phase in his life.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 8, 2022 7:14:12 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia BhattRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

From being “excited” to “terrified”, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor says he is feeling a gamut of emotions as he awaits the birth of his and Alia Bhatt’s first child.

The couple tied the knot in April and Bhatt, 29, announced her pregnancy last month.

Kapoor said while he finds it difficult to express his feelings, he is looking forward to this new phase in his life.

“I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give… These are the only adjectives I can use,” Kapoor told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Also read |From his flops to wedding with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor roasts himself in hilarious new video. Watch

But having a baby won’t change the course of his career, said the actor best known for films like Rocket Singh, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil “Hai Mushkil.

ranbir kapoor shamsera Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Shamshera.

Kapoor, 39, said throughout his 15-year-long career he has always been conscious about his movie choices and believes there is nothing in his filmography that he will be ashamed of while showing to his child.

“I am always conscious because I know society gets impacted by it. I will not do anything to belittle anyone or anybody for the sake of entertainment. That’s my personality. I don’t regret or (feel) ashamed of any film that I have done. “I don’t think there is any film that I would like to shield them (children) from. I believe failures are as important as successes. I would like to hear from them say that ‘Papa, that was such a bad film’ and probably laugh with them or ‘Papa that was so much fun’ and feel very happy about it,” he added.

Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of his period film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra. The Yash Raj Films project features the actor in the dual role of father and son.

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor on trolls calling Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement a promotional gimmick for Brahmastra

Actor Vaani Kapoor is playing the female lead with Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of the antagonist.

Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Urfi Javed
Meet Uorfi Javed, Ranveer Singh’s favourite ‘fashion icon’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement