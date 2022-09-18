Ranbir Kapoor on how dad Rishi Kapoor would’ve reacted to Brahmastra: ‘He was critical of Ayan Mukerji’s work but a box-office guy’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who is currently enjoying the success of his latest fantasy drama Brahmastra, has revealed about how his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor would have reacted to the film. The actor said that while Rishi was often critical of Ayan’s work, he was a box-office guy and always very respectful of the numbers.

In an interview with India Today, Ranbir said, “It is difficult to say because he was very critical of even Ayan’s work. But my father has always been a box office guy. He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office.”

Ranbir has always been nervous about Rishi’s opinion about his films and acting. He had earlier revealed that Rishi’s reaction was very harsh after watching him in Barfi. However, this time the actor feels that Rishi would have been happy and said, “I think by seeing the collections of Brahmastra he would have been very happy.” Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

The actor also joked about his next project with wife Alia Bhatt and whether it will be a romantic comedy. “Alia and me have a real life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together,” he joked.

In a response to the reports about the duo doing a rom-com, Alia said, “Yes, I have heard there is some rumour that we are doing a rom-com together. But our next film together will be part 2 for Brahmastra. Ayan is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don’t know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But like Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go.”

Talking about her doing a film with Ranbir outside of the Brahmastra world, she said, “You never say never. If something interesting comes up, we will see.”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra which was released on September 9, is now inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India. AS per the makers, it has already collected Rs 300 crore in terms of worldwide box office. However, the film has been made on a mammoth budget of Rs 410 crore and is yet to completely recoup its cost. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.