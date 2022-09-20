scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor says Dev and Amrita ‘are by far the most exciting characters in the Brahmastra trilogy’, Alia Bhatt endorses Deepika Padukone for the role

Alia Bhatt said that Deepika Padukone is the perfect choice to play Amrita in the Brahmastra trilogy, because she has the looks and stature for the part.

Deepika PadukoneActor Deepika Padukone makes a cameo in Brahmastra. (Photo: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined director Ayan Mukerji in discussing the characters Amrita and Dev, who were teased in the first installment of the planned Brahmastra trilogy. They said that beyond the ‘core team’ of the film — Ayan, Ranbir and Alia — nobody knows who is playing the two characters in the sequels.

The first film ends with a tease of the follow-up, which will be titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. In the film, it is revealed that Dev and Amrita were the parents of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva. But they had a falling out after Dev was lured into villainy. Amrita eventually succumbed in a fire of mysterious origin, but Shiva survived. In Brahmastra, Deepika Padukone makes an uncredited appearance as Amrita — who wields the power to control water — and a stand-in appears as Dev. It has been rumoured that Ranveer Singh has been cast in the role.

In an interview with India Today, Alia was asked to fan-cast the roles, and she said, “DP for sure, for Amrita. She’s gorgeous, and stunning, and has that amazing stature.” She passed the question to Ranbir, who said, “Dev and Amrita are by far the most exciting characters in this trilogy, and it’s going to be very exciting for any actor to play this part. We have an inclination about where it’s going, and it’s only going to provide more grandeur to the trilogy.”

 

Brahmastra has made more than Rs 330 crore globally against a reported budget of Rs 410 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Ayan has expressed interest in making spinoff films beyond the main trilogy. While the film hasn’t yet recovered its budget theatrically, there’s hope that it ultimately recovers cost through ancilliary avenues.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and Dimple Kapadia in cameos. Deepika and Ranveer, who are married in real life, have starred together in several films over the years, including a three epic romances directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

