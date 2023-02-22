scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor on daughter Raha: ‘I just want to be at home with her’

At a promotional event for his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about embracing fatherhood.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor at a Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. While Alia has spoken about Raha being her priority, Ranbir recently shared his feelings about embracing fatherhood. The actor said that he thought there isn’t any more emotions to explore until his daughter arrived in this world.

The actor was speaking at a promotional event of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. A video of the actor has surfaced on fan pages where he talks about Raha with utmost fondness.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Mujhe laga abhi aadi life toh ho gayi he toh abhi aur kya hoga, you know… shaadi bhi ho gayi he, I love my wife and all of that. But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opened a different emotion… a different ‘chakra’ in your body.”

The actor added, “You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her… mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta… but my feeling is just… I can’t explain it! It’s the best feeling in the world!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had announced the arrival of Raha through a social media post. They wrote, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love.”

Ranbir’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, is set to release in theatres on March 8.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 21:44 IST
