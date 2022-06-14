Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra trailer launch: ‘Andar se marr raha hun…’

Ranbir Kapoor is excited about Brahmastra’s trailer launch on Wednesday. In a video released on Tuesday, Ranbir expressed his excitement about the upcoming Ayan Mukerji film and said he’s both excited and nervous about the trailer launch.

“Kal ek special aur bohot adbhut din hai mere liye. (Tomorrow is a really special day for me.) Brahmastra part 1’s trailer comes out tomorrow. I know you guys have been waiting for the film to come out for a long time now, and I have been waiting for your response after watching it. Actually andar se marr raha hun. (Actually, I am petrified about the whole thing.) I don’t even know if I will ever get an opportunity to be a part of film like Brahmastra again. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney (to the film). I truly hope and pray that it excites, delights and engages you guys,” the actor said

As soon as Neetu Kapoor dropped the video, Ranbir Kapoor‘s wife Alia Bhatt and his mother-in-law Soni Razdan also expressed their emotions in the comments section.

“Hello my Spanish son ❤️😍 We can’t wait to see you both tomorrow too!” wrote Soni, while Alia dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section.

Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, will release in cinemas on September 9.