scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success: ‘Audience’s love is the biggest brahmastra’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is happy that the audience is enjoying Brahmastra. The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, hit screens on September 9.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra hit screens on September 9. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra hit cinema halls on September 9. While the film garnered mixed reviews, it is having a good run at the box office. On Sunday, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji met fans at a screening of Brahmastra. At the screening, Ranbir expressed his happiness about the success of the film.

Ranbir shared that the love Brahmastra is getting from the audience is the biggest brahmastra for the team. The actor held Ayan close and said, “I am extremely happy, proud of this boy/man standing right here.” Ranbir mentioned Ayan’s hard work, love and dedication for the film and said that he has not seen anyone doing this much for a movie in his entire life.

Also read |Alia Bhatt is all smiles after Brahmastra success, apologises to paparazzi for not being able to pose

Talking about the audience, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Thank you. You guys are getting entertained, having a great time at the cinemas. This is what it is all about. Coming back to cinemas, seeing emotions, getting entertained, laughing, clapping, this is what cinema is all about. I am just happy to be back at the cinemas.”

See video and photos of Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji:

 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra actor and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt was not seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at the screening. However, earlier today Alia was snapped exiting Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office in Bandra. The actor was all smiles and posed from her car for the paparazzi and said she cannot walk. In a video, she is heard saying, “Sorry, mai chal nahi sakti thi yaha (Sorry I cannot walk here).”

Brahmastra has already made a worldwide collection of Rs 160 crore in two days of its release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the first installment of the trilogy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:44:51 pm
Next Story

Ask a flight attendant: Middle-seat etiquette, drunk passengers and jet lag

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement