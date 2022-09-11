Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra’s success: ‘Audience’s love is the biggest brahmastra’

Much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra hit cinema halls on September 9. While the film garnered mixed reviews, it is having a good run at the box office. On Sunday, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji met fans at a screening of Brahmastra. At the screening, Ranbir expressed his happiness about the success of the film.

Ranbir shared that the love Brahmastra is getting from the audience is the biggest brahmastra for the team. The actor held Ayan close and said, “I am extremely happy, proud of this boy/man standing right here.” Ranbir mentioned Ayan’s hard work, love and dedication for the film and said that he has not seen anyone doing this much for a movie in his entire life.

Talking about the audience, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Thank you. You guys are getting entertained, having a great time at the cinemas. This is what it is all about. Coming back to cinemas, seeing emotions, getting entertained, laughing, clapping, this is what cinema is all about. I am just happy to be back at the cinemas.”

Brahmastra actor and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt was not seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at the screening. However, earlier today Alia was snapped exiting Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office in Bandra. The actor was all smiles and posed from her car for the paparazzi and said she cannot walk. In a video, she is heard saying, “Sorry, mai chal nahi sakti thi yaha (Sorry I cannot walk here).”

Brahmastra has already made a worldwide collection of Rs 160 crore in two days of its release.

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the first installment of the trilogy.