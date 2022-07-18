Ranbir Kapoor on being labelled a Casanova and a cheater: ‘People have somebody’s perspective and not mine…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has had a difficult time trying to rid himself of the ‘Casanova’ tag ever since Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s appearance on Koffee With Karan where they discussed his dating life. While his personal affairs became a matter of public discussion, Ranbir didn’t provide clarifications and continued with what he intended to do. Recently, he opened up about the rumours surrounding him and saying that his side of the story was never heard.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir said, “Take me for granted, take me for a ride, I don’t mind it. I love my life. I love my work. I love my family and I am grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor, people can say anything they want about me, but my focus is on making a good movie. So if anyone says something bad about me, it doesn’t boil my blood.” He continued further, “I became the poster boy of a Casanova, of someone who is a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspective and they haven’t heard mine and I think they won’t ever hear it. I am here to do my job, and be my actor.”

Recently, Karan Johar spoke about how Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s comments regarding Ranbir on KWK in 2010 had upset Rishi Kapoor. “I had to step in to make things right,” the filmmaker had said. On the show, both Sonam and Deepika had taken digs at Ranbir, implying that he was unfaithful.

However, all seemed to have buried the hatchet in the past decade. Ranbir recently married Alia Bhatt, and said in the same interview that she ‘completes him’ and that she is his best friend. The couple, who will next be seen in Brahmastra together, are ready to welcome their first child too.