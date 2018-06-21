Ranbir Kapoor: When you fall in love, even water tastes like sherbet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are at the peak of their careers. But that’s not all. The news about the current heartthrobs allegedly dating has become a bigger news. While Alia is basking in the mega success of Raazi, Ranbir is gearing up for Sanju. And in the middle of all this, these two keep spending time together, leaving rumour mills running full throttle. Alia has so far remained silent about her speculated relationship but looks like Ranbir is on cloud nine and just cannot stop gushing about it whenever he gets a chance.

The latest is when Ranbir gave an adorable reaction after Anupama Chopra asked him about his love life during a recent interview. The love-struck Kapoor scion went on to compare it with ‘sherbet’. “Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sherbet. You feel great,” he said.

Ranbir added how love can actually make life seem great. “It does to me as a human being. That’s who I am. If I feel good about myself, the day, waking up in the morning and going to work, it’s because life is great and love makes life great,” he said in the same interview.

This isn’t the first time Ranbir has spoken about being in love. During an interview with GQ magazine, he had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Rumours about Ranbir dating Alia began doing the rounds few months back. It was during Sonam Kapoor’s engagement when the duo arrived hand-in-hand looking like a couple, that tongues began wagging. While their fans just cannot get enough of them, their regular public appearances together and dinner dates are only adding fuel to the fire.

Point to note is that even Alia had mentioned that she would like to marry Ranbir on Koffee With Karan.

Ranbir and Alia are currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

