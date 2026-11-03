Ranbir Kapoor says Nov 6 means more than Ramayana’s Rs 4,000-cr launch: ‘Raha’s 4th Diwali’

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From the outset, the makers of director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana have aimed to release both instalments of the two-part franchise during the Diwali season. In the announcement teaser unveiled in July 2025, it was confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 would arrive during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 would be released at the same time in 2027.
Since North India celebrates Diwali to commemorate Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, this release plan holds much significance. In a recent conversation, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Rama in the epic mythological actioner, shared a heartfelt Diwali wish for his daughter, whom he considers the light of his life.
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Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali wish for daughter Raha
When BBC Asian Network asked Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, if they have a “diya” in their life that they would like to give a shout-out to during the festive season, he said, “For me, it’s (the diya) definitely my daughter (Raha Kapoor). It’s her fourth Diwali.”
Ranbir added, “It’s her birthday as well on November 6, two days before Diwali (November 8). So I hope that she gets a lot of blessings, good vibes, and positivity around her.”
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Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, gave a shout-out to everyone who worked on Ramayana, acknowledging their dedication to ensuring the film realised the creators’ vision. “Over the last few days, I’ve been feeling very overwhelmed with the kind of reception and everything… But we are just the faces of the film. I want to give a shout-out to everyone who worked on Ramayana, including the assistant directors (AD), the people who worked on my costumes, and everyone who worked hard. You (the audience) haven’t interacted with them yet, and they have yet to receive the love. So, I am giving a huge shoutout to all of them who worked on Ramayana, and I really want to bless them and pray for their well-being.”
About Ramayana
Also starring Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the epic mythological actioner is gearing up for release on Thursday, November 5. The two-part project is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.