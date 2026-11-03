Ranbir Kapoor says Nov 6 means more than Ramayana’s Rs 4,000-cr launch: ‘Raha’s 4th Diwali’

From the outset, the makers of director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana have aimed to release both instalments of the two-part franchise during the Diwali season. In the announcement teaser unveiled in July 2025, it was confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 would arrive during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 would be released at the same time in 2027.

Since North India celebrates Diwali to commemorate Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, this release plan holds much significance. In a recent conversation, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Rama in the epic mythological actioner, shared a heartfelt Diwali wish for his daughter, whom he considers the light of his life.