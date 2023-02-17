Ranbir Kapoor says he is not playing a ‘casanova’ in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai mera biopic vala gaana…’

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During a recent event, where Ranbir performed on his film’s song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, the actor clarified that this song is not his ‘biopic’.

He laughed and spoke to the audience and clarified that he isn’t playing a ‘casanova’ in the film. He said, “My favourite song is ‘Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai’. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch ‘biopic’ wala gaana nahi hain.” He added, “My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I’m a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life.

Ranbir Kapoor performed at the event on the song and also made the audience sing along to ‘Kesariya’, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year. The project also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in supporting roles. Pritam has composed songs for the projects.

This year, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna.