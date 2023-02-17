scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor says he is not playing a ‘casanova’ in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai mera biopic vala gaana…’

Ranbir Kapoor had a hilarious explanation for his 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During a recent event, where Ranbir performed on his film’s song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, the actor clarified that this song is not his ‘biopic’.

He laughed and spoke to the audience and clarified that he isn’t playing a ‘casanova’ in the film. He said, “My favourite song is ‘Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai’. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch ‘biopic’ wala gaana nahi hain.” He added, “My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I’m a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

Also read |Watch Ranbir Kapoor wish his ‘two loves’ Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha on Valentine’s Day: ‘I love you girls’

Ranbir Kapoor performed at the event on the song and also made the audience sing along to ‘Kesariya’, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Check out more videos here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year. The project also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in supporting roles. Pritam has composed songs for the projects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
Also read |Toxic munde to marriage material boys, which Bollywood hero is your type?

This year, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 09:30 IST
Next Story

Meet Bindi, the dog who loves to watch news and made it to morning show

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Swara Bhasker
First photos of newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad; actor shares glimpse from mehendi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close