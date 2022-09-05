scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor perform puja at Ganpati visarjan, fans remember famed RK Studio celebrations. Watch video

The Kapoors used to host a grand Ganpati celebration every year at the family's iconic RK Studio in Chembur till 2018.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor during Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. (Photo: Screengrab/ManavManglani)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted in the city on Sunday night, where the mother-son duo performed puja at Ganpati visarjan. The send-off was evidently low-key compared to the ritual of Kapoor family, which annually hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the iconic RK Studio till 2018.

In a video shared by fans, Ranbir and Neetu are seen performing puja ahead of Ganpati visarjan as admirers and devotees observe them doing the rituals. While Neetu wore a blue kurta, Ranbir was spotted wearing a full-sleeve black T-shirt, cap and a mask.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The Kapoor family was known for their grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor leading it. The family had kept alive the tradition of hosting the celebrations at RK Studio in Chembur, which was started by Raj Kapoor. After the studio was sold, the family came together to celebrate it for the last time in 2018.

On the film front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his next, Brahmastra. The big budget fantasy epic also features actor wife Alia Bhatt, along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial, backed by Karan Johar, is gearing to release theatrically on September 9. Neetu, meanwhile, made a comeback to films with the comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film marked her first appearance since the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 10:42:58 am
