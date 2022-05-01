Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor attempt Laal Singh Chaddha’s ‘feather challenge’; fans can’t get over his cuteness

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor spent some time together on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary on Saturday. The family went out for dinner in the memory of the late star and from the outing, Neetu posted an Instagram reel of the duo performing the Laal Singh Chaddha ‘feather challenge’.

The challenge had them blowing on a feather to the tune of the film’s song ‘Kahani‘. Neetu captioned the video, “At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter 🤩🙌” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Fans in the comments section called Ranbir ‘cute’ and wondered if this was his look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Ranbir has already started shooting for the film with co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor also took the ‘feather challenge’. Kareena shared video of the same on Instagram with the caption, “Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan.”

Aamir had recently revealed that his mother loved Laal Singh Chaddha. While promoting the song ‘Kahani’, Aamir said that he holds his mother’s opinion in the highest regard. “Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. She said, ‘Aamir aap kisi ka baat mat suniye. Aapki film bohot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.’ So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me (My mother really liked the film. She said, ‘Don’t listen to anybody else, you’ve made a very good film. Don’t cut anything, release it as it is’. My mother’s opinion of my work is very important to me),” he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, among others. Like many other films, the film suffered many delays due to the pandemic, and will finally release in theatres on August 11.