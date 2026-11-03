Ranbir Kapoor responds amid Ramayana trolling, mixed reviews: ‘Kuchh toh log kahenge’

Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, has been at the centre of attention ever since its first teaser released earlier this year. Now, with the film finally slated to release in cinemas worldwide this Thursday, November 5, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and co-producer Namit Malhotra have responded to the trolling and memes the mythological epic has been receiving for months.

While speaking to students at an IIMUN event, Ranbir addressed the trolling of Ramayana. “What’s relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good ol’ song ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna‘. I think that’s a great philosophy to actually follow in life. Don’t be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That’s what matters the most,” said the actor, who plays Rama in the film.

Director Nitesh Tiwari also chimed in. “If your conscience is clear, and if our effort was hundred per cent, then what else do you need?” he said. With his response, Ranbir took a page out of his past blockbuster, Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 dramedy Sanju, the official biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, where he was advised by his father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt to follow the philosophy of the song, written by Anand Bakshi for Shakti Samanta’s 1972 seminal romantic film Amar Prem.

Talking About Online Trolling, Ranbir Said:- “I believe in the philosophy of ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna!’ Don’t let the noise bother you. If your intentions are right and your hard work and dedication are honest, let your work do the talking.” https://t.co/ucNtb2j3bx — 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓷 🚩 (@behind_you_rk) November 1, 2026

In a recent international interview, Namit Mahotra of Prime Focus also responded to the trolls and memes aimed at Ramayana. “Honestly, after a point, I’ve started laughing at it because it’s meant for humour. All these people just want to have fun at someone’s expense. Today, it’s me. Tomorrow, it’ll be someone else. They just need someone in the news today to make fun of. The best in the world are getting trolled today. So, I just take it in the stride and enjoy it because how often do you get that opportunity?,” said the producer.

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Malhotra pointed out that it’s not all brickbats on social media, as Ramayana has also been getting a lot of praise, which he’s enjoying. “As Lord Rama said famously in the film, if I was happy to take the crown, I’ll take exile with the same ease because that’s what life is, that’s what our destiny is. I’d have to take the good and the bad together, and that’s what you learn from it,” he added.

Producer Namit Malhotra sir on memes and trolling. #Ramayana https://t.co/8MiYjWybKL — ರಾಜಾಹುಲಿ ʳᵃᵐᵃʸᵃⁿᵃ ⁰⁴ ¹¹ ²⁶ (@The_Tony_RSY) November 3, 2026

Ramayana’s international reviews

The world premiere of Ramayana was held last week at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. As the international embargo on the reviews lifted, both the good and the bad about the film began coming out online. “There are enough wars, musical numbers, “Gladiator”-style arena contests, talking eagles, lavish Indian weddings, Shakespearean feuds, da Vinci-esque flying machines, and shape-shifting to satisfy even the most attention span-challenged viewers,” stated a review by IndieWire.

“Ramayana contains dozens of moments that would each be the climax of another film. It seems like every single scene features someone learning their destiny, meeting their true love, succumbing to their worst temptation, or winning their toughest battle. And each moment is scored with appropriate musical majesty by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the former of which is lending his talents to an Indian film for the first time,” it added.

However, a review by IGN was far less flattering. “Much like Kapoor’s Rama, Pallavi’s Sita is graceful in posture, but there’s little underlying either of them as actual human beings,” it stated, adding, “The fantasy fights lack the necessary physical and emotional weight to make a lasting impact, even before Rama’s fellow exiled brother Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) delivers his umpteenth comic quip met by awkward dead air, adding to the Marvel-ness of it all.”

A review by Screen Rant said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi excel in the more action-packed moments, and do bring a lot of charm to the handful of scenes that expand on their characters. However, they (and most of the movie’s characters) are rooted so thoroughly in their embodiment of their mythological selves that they don’t always feel fully human. The exception to this is Yash as the antagonistic Ravana, who actually gets a fascinating focus in the film’s first act. Growing into a fearsome king whose dueling ideologies of revenge and restraint are embodied by avatars of himself within his mind, Ravana has the kind of clear personality that could have fleshed out the rest of the cast.”

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Also starring Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyuthjiva, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Ramayana is co-produced by Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

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Adapted for the screen by Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan, it is being distributed by Sony Pictures International overseas and by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the Hindi market. Releasing three days before Diwali on November 8, Ramayana has already collected over Rs 85 crore at the advance booking window globally.