Fan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘most charming dulha’ as he steps out of his home, Rahul Bhatt says Alia-Ranbir’s wedding dates changed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s speculated wedding on April 14 has left the couple’s fans excited. Though the couple and their parents are trying to keep the wedding details under wraps, many rumours are going around about the wedding venue and the various functions. Meanwhile, every public appearance of the would-be-bride and groom is catching the attention of the paparazzi.

On Monday, Ranbir was spotted leaving his house, Vastu. He was seen wearing a blue shirt and denims. He completed his look with a chic cap. As a paparazzo posted a video of the Tamasha actor on Instagram, a fan commented, “Most charming dulha is here😍” Another wrote with excitement, “THE GROOOOOM..” Some also congratulated Ranbir in advance.

However, as per an India Today report, Ranbir and Alia have decided to change their wedding date since the details about the venue and date have been leaked in the press. The publication quoted Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt as saying, “The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing.” He said the wedding date will be announced soon and it will happen by April 20. Earlier, Rahul had said 200 bouncers have been hired for the special day. It was earlier reported that Ranbir and Alia will host a mehendi ceremony on April 13, followed by haldi ceremony in the first half of April 14.

Though the couple will get married by this week, Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor wanted a grand wedding ceremony for his son in December 2020. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai told Bombay Times that Rishi Kapoor told him about planning Ranbir-Alia’s wedding in 2020. But, the Bobby actor passed away in April 2020 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

“He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way,” Ghai said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They started dating each other in 2017 and as per Ranbir they would have been married much earlier had the Covid-19 pandemic not happened.