Ranbir Kapoor calls football ‘one of the most important things,’ Abhishek Bachchan leaves him blushing: ‘He just got married’

Abhishek Bachchan caught Ranbir Kapoor off-guard during a recent interview. Abhishek and Ranbir were recently in Dubai to participate in the All Star Football Club’s international match against Emirates United. The two were accompanied by Kartik Aaryan. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir spoke about how ASFC is “one of the most important things” he has been a part of. Before he could finish the sentence, Abhishek interrupted and said, “Which is so touching considering he just got married.” The comment left Ranbir blushing but he remained focused on what he was saying. Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April this year.

As the interview continued, Ranbir added how being a part of ASFC gave him good friends and brotherhood. The actor, along with Abhishek, has been a part of ASFC for 10 years. Abhishek called Ranbir a “true footballer” and revealed how he is shooting for his upcoming project but took a break for the match.

He also heaped praise on Kartik for taking out time for ASFC’s match in Dubai. He spoke about how Kartik flew to Dubai right after completing promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai. Ranbir joked Kartik did not leave any chance to promote the film during ASFC’s match. “We decided that we will perform the hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track whenever we hit a goal,” Ranbir said. “We wish him all the best,” Abhishek added.

In a video, which is going viral on the social media platforms, Ranbir and Abhishek are seen attempting the hook step of Kartik Aaryan’s song from the film. Fans commented on Kartik and Ranbir’s camaraderie and hoped to see them share the screen space in a film soon. “I love their vibe together,” the caption of the video read.

At present, Kartik is busy with promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film in his kitty. He will also be seen in Animal.