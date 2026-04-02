How Ranbir Kapoor manifested bringing Ramayana to the global audience as a school kid: ‘It just feels so surreal’

The much-awaited glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is out, and fans are still grappling with the global scale and epic magnitude of the film after witnessing just a brief teaser. Before releasing the teaser for the world, the makers screened it for a limited audience in Los Angeles. At the screening, Ranbir spoke about working on the film and shared a memory when he had manifested taking a film rooted in his culture to the US.

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Speaking at the event, Ranbir recalled an anecdote from his school days. He said, “In 2000, I was in school of visual arts and my Italian school mate asked me what you’re gonna do in future? Are you going to work in America? Are you going to get an agent in the USA?”