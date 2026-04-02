Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
How Ranbir Kapoor manifested bringing Ramayana to the global audience as a school kid: ‘It just feels so surreal’
Ranbir Kapoor spoke about working on Ramayana and shared a past memory when he had manifested taking a film rooted in his culture to the US.
The much-awaited glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is out, and fans are still grappling with the global scale and epic magnitude of the film after witnessing just a brief teaser. Before releasing the teaser for the world, the makers screened it for a limited audience in Los Angeles. At the screening, Ranbir spoke about working on the film and shared a memory when he had manifested taking a film rooted in his culture to the US.
Speaking at the event, Ranbir recalled an anecdote from his school days. He said, “In 2000, I was in school of visual arts and my Italian school mate asked me what you’re gonna do in future? Are you going to work in America? Are you going to get an agent in the USA?”
Ranbir’s response to his friend surprised him. He said, “I replied, ‘I’d rather come to America with a film which is from my culture, from my country’ and today I’m sitting here and talking about Ramayana it’s just feel so surreal.”
ALSO READ | Ramayana Teaser Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor looks majestic, royal in his first look as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s film
At the event, Ranbir also shared how he almost stepped away from the role of Lord Rama but fatherhood changed his decision. He said, “Coming to play Lord Rama, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back, my instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life,” he said.
He added, “There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life.”
The makers unveiled the teaser of Ramayana on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. The teaser revealed Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama, and the actor looks majestic in the role. It also shared glimpses of Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman and Yash as Ravana. The teaser is receiving heaps of praise from both audiences and industry insiders. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.