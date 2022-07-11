Ranbir Kapoor makes Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dance on Ji Huzoor, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor is pulling all stops to promote his film Shamshera. After taking parenting tips from Star Plus’ leading bahu Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame, the actor got her to match steps with him on his song “Ji Huzoor”. In a video shared by YRF, Kapoor and Ganguly are seen doing the hook step of “Ji Huzoor” on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

“Shamshera & Anupama vibing on #JiHuzoor Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July,” the caption of the video read.

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly had posted a heartfelt note about sharing the stage with Ranbir Kapoor. Calling him an “actor par excellence”, the popular television star mentioned that Kapoor is her favourite and meeting him was an experience to “cherish a lifetime”.

Posting pictures with Kapoor, the TV actor wrote, “”I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM. An actor Par Excellence. An extremely humble down to earth superstar. A talent unparalleled. My absolute favorite actor. Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for making me your Anupamaa and Thank u @starplus and #ravivaarwithstarparivaar for giving me this platform where it was truely a dream come true. Anupamaa ki wajah se dheere dheere karke ek ek sapna poora ho raha hai. @ashwinkverma thank u for making me make my dreams come true. @vibhorratna @neha_makkar13. This is an experience I shall cherish for a lifetime An entire episode with him and a reel too. THU THU THU.”

In the Ravivaar with Star Parivaar episode, Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to embrace parenthood with wife Alia Bhatt, also spoke about his desire for a girl child. Wanting to be “the best dad in the world”, the actor was seen taking tips from Rupali Ganguly, and even learnt how to hold a baby and change diapers.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Ronit Roy, Shamshera will hit cinema halls on July 22.