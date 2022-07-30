Ranbir Kapoor’s film set fire doused after five hours, one dead

July 30, 2022 11:09:17 am
One person died as a major fire broke out on two adjacent film sets at Chitrakoot Grounds in suburban Andheri West on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.
The fire, which started around 4.30 pm, was doused after five hours with the help of eight fire engines, five water jetties and other equipment, he said.
Two film sets, one of Rajshri Productions and another of director Luv Ranjan’s new film, were gutted in the blaze, said Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees.
As per civic officials, Manish Devashi (32), who was injured in the fire, was declared brought dead at civic-run Cooper Hospital.
Another person who was doing set lighting work on Ranjan’s set suffered minor injuries, according to Dubey.
The cause of the fire, which started in a temporary pandal where some wooden items were stored, was not yet clear, fire brigade officials said.
The contractor who erected these sets was the same person who had erected the film set at Bangur Nagar which had caught fire a year and a half ago, Ashok Dubey alleged.
“Fires keep breaking out quite often (on film sets) and we fail to understand on what basis the municipal corporation gives permission to build sets. Fire safety rules should be followed,” Dubey added.
